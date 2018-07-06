Park City police break up big party, sending revelers fleeing

The Park City Police Department on the Fourth of July broke up a large party in Park Meadows, capturing several people while many others fled the scene amid a substantial law enforcement response.

The Police Department said the party was reported at 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Holiday Ranch Loop Road, in a densely developed section of Park Meadows. The police said in an online posting the report was anonymous. The posting said there were upward of 200 juveniles at the location.

Sgt. Corey Allinson said an officer who responded found numerous cars parked in the road in the vicinity of the address. The people at the party scattered when they saw the officers arrive.

"People started to flee the neighborhood," Allinson said, describing them as "fleeing the party on foot."

Some of the party-goers scaled fences into other backyards to get away, he said.

"It was quite the chaotic mess," Allinson said.

Approximately eight police officers responded to the scene, an unusually large number needed for a report of a party. The Police Department on the Fourth of July had more officers on duty than is typical as large crowds arrived in Park City for the Independence Day parade and celebration.

Allinson said the Police Department arrested one adult on alcohol-related charges and issued alcohol-related citations to several other adults. He said the adult who was arrested was associated in some way with the house where the party occurred. The officers caught several juveniles. They were referred to juvenile court on counts of underage consumption of alcohol, he said.

He said there was no known damage to the house. There were no fireworks reported at the party, he said.

The Police Department in the online posting did not indicate there were other major problems on the Fourth of July even as crowds swelled to between 25,000 and 30,000 for the parade.

There were worries about people lighting fireworks in the weeks before the holiday as hot, dry weather persisted. City Hall banned fireworks and open flames like campfires prior to the Fourth of July based on concerns about wildfires. Officials reported the fireworks ban was largely followed.