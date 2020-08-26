Park City police busy on Main Street, including case of ‘one big guy’ making threats





The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of complaints on Main Street, an indication that the shopping, dining and entertainment strip was busy into the late-night hours.

In one of the cases, a threat was reportedly made against a manager at a business. In that case, reported on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10:49 p.m., “one big guy threatened a manager,” according to public police logs. The police were told the people did not engage in a physical confrontation and they were separated. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

Some of the other cases on Main Street reported to the police last week included:

• on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 12:55 a.m., someone reportedly punched a window in a bathroom on Main Street, breaking the glass. The police logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

• on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11:17 p.m., a case described as suspected disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Friday, Aug. 21 at 11:44 p.m., the police received a report of loud people and partying on Main Street. The case apparently involved employees at a business that closed at 10 p.m.

• on Aug. 21 at 10:39 p.m., someone, described as a guest, was reported to be “very drunk” and on the “phone yelling loudly.” The case was logged as suspected disorderly conduct.

The cases last week were logged as Main Street continues to draw large crowds, lifting the summer-tourism season.