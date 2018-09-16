Park City police called after dogs seen ‘kind of antagonizing’ moose

The Park City Police Department in early September responded to a report of a confrontation between two dogs and a moose in Park Meadows, a case that ended without injuries to the animals but one that highlights the potential of problems in a community with expansive habitat for wildlife.

The Police Department received the report at a little bit after 4 p.m. on Sept. 6 on Yamaha Court, a small street close to the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center. Sgt. Jay Randall said a woman who recently moved to the Park City area let two dogs out of a residence with a back patio gate open. He said a large bull moose has been spotted in the neighborhood repeatedly over the past month. The dogs left through the open patio gate, he said. The moose was in a common area of a neighborhood.

"They apparently picked up on the scent of the moose," he said.

A neighbor reported the case to the police, indicating the dogs were "kind of antagonizing the moose," Randall said.

The moose kicked in the direction of the dogs but did not make contact, the police were told. The owner of the dogs called them back before the police arrived. The moose was still there when the officers reached the scene. The moose "did not appear to be in distress" afterward, Randall said.

Randall said people have reported seeing the moose several times in the last 30 days.

Recommended Stories For You

"The moose has not been aggressive to anybody," he said.

One of the earlier sightings was apparently reported early in the afternoon on Aug. 30, when the police were also called to Yamaha Court. The moose on that day was not causing problems, according to the police.

Randall said the Police Department is not considering a citation for the dog owner. The person, though, was warned that a citation would be issued if a similar event occurs, he said. Summit County Animal Control and the state Division of Wildlife Resources were informed of the case.

Moose and other wildlife like deer and elk are regularly seen in Park City, and the Police Department is sometimes called to the scene. It is rare, though, for pets to confront the wildlife.