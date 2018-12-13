Park City police called as moose ambles through Prospector

The Park City Police Department last week received several reports of wildlife sightings, including at least one case involving a moose that was seen by numerous people as it ambled through the Prospector business district.

The moose in Prospector was spotted in the 4 p.m. hour on Friday, Dec. 7. The police were told the animal was seen headed into traffic at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The moose drew onlookers.

Another moose sighting was reported on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5:16 p.m. A cow and a calf were seen in the vicinity of the 1500 block of Three Kings Drive. The animal headed toward a nearby parking lot, the police were told.

The police last week also received reports of one and possibly two collisions between drivers and deer.

On Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6:31 p.m., a driver reported hitting a deer on S.R. 224. The accident occurred approximately 90 minutes before the report to the police. The deer ran off. The car suffered unspecified damage, the police were told.

A deer was seen in the road along S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm at 7:06 p.m. the day before. It was not clear from public police logs whether the animal was alive or whether the report involved a carcass.

Deer are plentiful in the Park City area while moose also inhabit the area. The Police Department regularly receives reports of wildlife sightings. The department also regularly fields reports of collisions between drivers and deer.