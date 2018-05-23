Park City police called as moose, injured rabbit seen

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of wildlife cases, including reports of moose sightings.

The cases did not appear to involve major problems, but the animals did draw attention nonetheless. Some of the cases reported to the Police Department included:

• on Friday, May 18 at 8:40 p.m., a moose was seen on Prospector Avenue walking toward Sidewinder Drive.

• on Thursday, May 17 at 7:25 a.m., a moose was reported to be at Rotary Park in Thaynes Canyon. The person who contacted the Police Department said the animal was not acting aggressively but wanted the people at the park to be warned the moose was present, according to Police Department logs.

• on Wednesday, May 16 at 9:01 p.m., a rabbit, described as large, was seen injured along the Kearns Boulevard corridor. The rabbit was alive but may have been hit by a vehicle, the police were told. The rabbit was seen on a dirt road off Kearns Boulevard close to PC Hill.

• on May 16 at 1:46 a.m., a driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive. The vehicle suffered property damage. Public police logs did not provide information about the condition of the deer.

• on Monday, May 14 at 7:09 p.m., two moose were seen attempting to cross Kearns Boulevard. The Police Department said the animals created a traffic hazard.

Animals like moose, deer and elk are plentiful in the Park City area, and police reports of sightings are filed regularly. Police officers who respond to the cases typically attempt to ensure the safety of people and the animals.