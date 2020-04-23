Park City police called to ‘full-on soccer game,’ another possible social distancing case





The Park City Police Department last week was called to City Park after someone observed people playing soccer, a report that was apparently prompted by a concern about the practice of social distancing.

The police received the complaint at 6:02 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. The police were told there was a “full-on soccer game going on,” according to department logs. The person who contacted the police indicated there were upward of 20 people playing soccer.

A police officer was at the scene about 37 minutes later, indicating there was a “large group” of soccer players. The officer informed them of the practice of social distancing as well as a health order prohibiting large groups.

The case at City Park continued a series of issues at the location in recent weeks as people headed there for recreation purposes even amid the broad community closures.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Reports involving the skate park at City Park were again logged last week after several earlier ones. The skate park remains closed.

On Thursday, April 16 at 5:58 p.m., up to eight youngsters were seen hopping the fence at the skate park at City Park. Two days earlier, on Tuesday, April 14 at 4:36 p.m., an officer on patrol at City Park found two groups of youngsters at the skate park. Police Department logs indicated the officer explained that using the skate park when it is closed is considered to be trespassing.