Park City police called to put down a raccoon, but officers assisted the animal instead

Police-blotter-image-1

The Park City Police Department earlier in April responded to a report of a raccoon that someone wanted put down but instead provided assistance to the animal.

The agency received the report at 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 from Saddle View Way. The person who contacted the police indicated the raccoon was in a Dumpster used by the neighborhood and appeared to be “sick,” according to the police logs. The person told the police she wanted the raccoon euthanized, the logs said. The person said they had already contacted Summit County Animal Control and the state Division of Wildlife Resources. Both declined to respond, which is typical in cases involving raccoons, the police said.

Police officers who responded found the raccoon sleeping. The police said the officers “placed items inside the dumpster in such a way that it allowed the raccoon to exit.”

The officers did not put the raccoon down. The police said there were no indications the animal was sick.

The case was one of several recent calls to the police involving wildlife. The Police Department in the winter and spring has received numerous wildlife-related reports as the heavy snow forced animals to lower elevations, where they are more likely to be seen.

On Saturday, April 15 at 8:57 p.m., someone contacted the Police Department reporting that four or five deer, described as large, were grazing close to the road along Kearns Boulevard. The person who contacted the police was “concerned they were going to go in the road because of how close they are,” according to police logs.

On Wednesday, April 12 at 11:54 p.m., meanwhile, elk were reported to be in the road in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way.