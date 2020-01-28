Park City police chief suffers minor injury conducting check of Wiz Khalifa show

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter on Friday night suffered a minor injury when someone threw an object at his head while he was conducting what was described as a compliance check in the largest nightclub on Main Street.

The Police Department said in a statement code violations were found at Park City Live. The nightclub was busy that night with a concert by rap artist Wiz Khalifa. The statement said Park City Live was warned about unspecified code violations that were found during the check and then shut down by the authorities. Someone threw the object that hit Carpenter at that point, the police said.

The object cut Carpenter, but he did not seek medical attention.

The Police Department said the case remains under investigation.

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, addressed the incident in two online postings on Saturday. One of them called the police the “homie wit tha badge” and said “He ruined it for everybody.”

Homie wit tha badge can succ it easy. He ruined it for everybody 🤬 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 25, 2020

The other said “I had to run from the cops last night. Good thing I remembered my training.”