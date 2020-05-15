Park City police chief tests positive for the coronavirus

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter in 2017.

Wade Carpenter, the chief of police in Park City, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, City Hall said in a statement early Friday evening, becoming the most prominent person in the city or surrounding Summit County known to have tested positive.

Carpenter in the statement said he became symptomatic on Wednesday night. He isolated himself and his family. The positive test result was returned on Friday.

“My test results came back positive this afternoon and, unfortunately, I’m not totally surprised given my line of work and the inherent risks of working on the front lines,” Carpenter said, adding, “l will take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of my fellow officers, staff, and community.”

Phil Kirk and Andrew Leatham, the two Police Department captains, will cover the chief’s administrative duties while he recovers at home.

Park City Manager Matt Dias in the statement said the municipal government adopted policies at the start of the spread of the illness designed to protect the public and staffers.

“Our police force is on the front lines each and every day, and they have one of the most difficult jobs in public service. We will continue to work closely with our partners at Summit County to do everything possible to continue to protect the health and safety of our officers and the public,” Dias said.