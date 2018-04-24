Park City police continue traffic stops in upper reaches of Old Town

The Park City Police Department continues to patrol in the vicinity of a tiny street in Old Town amid complaints about traffic and in the weeks after a confrontation between a driver and a pedestrian.

The patrols on or close to Hillside Avenue are notable since it is one of the smallest streets in Old Town yet has drawn attention over the past month. The road connects Marsac Avenue and Main Street, and people who live in the southern reaches of Old Town as well as taxi and shuttle drivers commonly use the street.

The Police Department last week conducted concentrated patrols at least twice, resulting in a series of traffic stops.

One of the stretches covered a little more than a half an hour ending at just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. The police said officers pulled over five drivers in the vicinity of the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Marsac Avenue. At least one of the stops resulted in a written warning for speeding from the police while at least one of the other stops involved a verbal warning for speeding, according to department logs.

The other stretch involved four traffic stops over a span of a little more than 30 minutes starting at 11:56 a.m. on Saturday. They were also logged at the Hillside Avenue-Marsac Avenue intersection.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said traffic officers are regularly patrolling in that part of Old Town. The patrols have increased in the past few weeks, he said. Some of the cases have involved speeding vehicles while other drivers were stopped after an officer watched them fail to yield, Kirk said. He also said some of the traffic stops were made to allow an officer to conduct a safety inspection of a truck.

Kirk said a driver pulled over for a first offense usually receives a written warning. Repeat violators or a driver observed traveling at an excessively high rate of speed on a first offense receive tickets, he said. The traffic stops conducted as part of the Hillside Avenue patrols involved "primarily educational warnings," Kirk said, noting most of the drivers were first-time offenders.

The recent patrols follow a month after a confrontation between a driver and a pedestrian on the road after, according to the pedestrian, the vehicle barely missed him and two other people.

City Hall intends to discuss traffic-calming options for Hillside Avenue and the impacts on nearby streets. The talks could be held as early as May.