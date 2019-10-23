Park City police field complaint about bow hunter on trail

The Park City Police Department in mid-October received a report of a bow hunter on a trail in the vicinity of Thaynes Canyon, a case that highlights safety concerns on the trails during hunting season.

The case was reported on Oct. 16 at 6:10 p.m. on Thaynes Canyon Drive, but the hunter was seen on a nearby trail.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said someone riding a mountain bike on the Apex trail passed a man wearing camouflage and carrying a bow. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated the hunter waved and was friendly.

Additional details were not available about the sighting.

Kirk said the presence of hunters in an area popular with recreation lovers, like Park City’s trails, raises concern. It is a “risky mixture,” Kirk said, noting the possibility of injury to someone on a trail when there is hunting nearby.

“We have a lot of other trail users besides hunters,” he said.

The report on Oct. 16 followed shortly after another bow-hunting complaint to the Police Department. The agency on Oct. 5 received a report of a bow hunter in Bonanza Flat, a City Hall-owned tract of land in Wasatch County acquired by the municipal government for conservation purposes.