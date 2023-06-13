Park City police field complaints about trailhead parking, including seven vehicles hindering traffic

The Park City Police Department received a recent complaint about parking at the Cove Trailhead on the edge of Park Meadows, shown on Monday. The June 9 report to the police involved seven vehicles left on the side of the street. The report was one of several recent complaints regarding parking issues in Park City. Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department last weekend and during the workweek received a series of complaints about parking issues.

At least two cases involved reports about parking in the area of trailheads. Parking at trailheads has long been an issue in the community. Hikers and bicyclists in the summer and fall often drive to a trailhead while cross-country skiers and people with snowshoes sometimes arrive at a trailhead in a vehicle in the winter.

There is limited parking at trailheads, though, and vehicles are occasionally left in places where they are prohibited. Public police logs provided limited details about the recent cases.

In one of the reports, on Sunday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m., two vehicles were blocking part of the road on Round Valley Way in the area of a trailhead, according to the police logs.

On Friday, June 9 at 9:34 a.m., meanwhile, the police received a complaint about a parking issue on Meadows Drive, in the area of a trailhead. The department was told there were seven vehicles left “on the side of the road blocking it down to one lane.” The vehicles were at the Cove Trailhead on the edge of Park Meadows. The police were told the parking problems were an ongoing issue.

The Police Department last week received several other parking-related complaints. Parking has long been challenging in numerous places around Park City, as large numbers of visitors arrive by car in the community. There is a limited amount of public parking in the community, and in some places, especially in Old Town, public parking is tightly regulated.

Some of the recent cases included:

• on Sunday, June 11 at 1:20 p.m. an unspecified parking problem was reported on Marsac Avenue at or close to a runaway-truck ramp.

• on Thursday, June 8 at 5:29 p.m. an officer contacted the driver of a bus in the area of the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue, informing the person “they could not park there,” according to department logs. The officer asked the driver to “move to Swede Alley to load and unload passengers,” the police said.

• on June 8 at 11:37 p.m., a van was seen in a parking lot with the lights illuminated. Nobody was inside the van, the police said. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.

• on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:09 p.m., the police were told cars were left “illegally” in a lot on Sidewinder Drive. Other drivers were “having problems getting” into and out of the lot, the police were told.

• on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m., the police were told a car was left in a lot for an extended period, apparently for four weeks, on Snow Creek Drive. The police logged the case as a business assist.