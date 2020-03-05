Park City police field hit-and-run cases, and a vehicle ‘kicked in’

The Park City Police Department last week received reports involving hit-and-run accidents and another case that may be attributed to vandalism of a vehicle.

The cases were logged as the ski season entered its final stretch and at a time when Park City continued to be crowded even if the visitor numbers likely dropped from the busiest weeks.

On Friday, Feb. 28 at 4:56 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported in a Park Avenue parking lot. Public police logs did not provide details. The case was one of several hit-and-run accidents reported to the police that day.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26 at a little bit before 4 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on the 1700 block of Sidewinder Drive. The collision “dented it pretty bad,” the police were told about the victim’s vehicle.

On Feb. 26 at 2:15 p.m., meanwhile, the police received a complaint that a vehicle left in a Sidewinder Drive garage the previous night had been “kicked in” on the driver’s side.

The Police Department regularly fields complaints about hit-and-run accidents through much of the community. Some cases are on streets while others are on private property like parking lots.

Anybody with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.