Park City police field report of campsite close to McPolin Farm

The Park City Police Department recently received two reports of campsites in disparate locations, stretching from the S.R. 224 entryway to the upper reaches of Deer Valley.

One of the locations appeared to be especially notable. The Police Department at a little bit before 6 p.m. on Friday, July 20, logged a case on a trail in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm. The police were told a campsite with a tent was spotted. It had been there for approximately one week, the Police Department was told.

Public police logs did not provide details and additional information was not immediately available from the department. It is unusual for a campsite to be found on or close to the grounds of the McPolin Farm, located along the S.R. 224 entryway. There are well-used trails at the City Hall-owned farm and people occasionally stop for photographs of the buildings surrounded by acres of open lands.

In another case, also reported on July 20 and apparently unrelated to the one at the McPolin Farm, the Police Department indicated it assisted trails staffers with an issue related to camping in Empire Pass.

Park City officials have long been concerned with campsites and usually order people to leave when they are found. Officials say there is a danger of a wildfire starting at a campsite if someone uses a campfire for warmth or cooking.