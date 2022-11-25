Park City police field report of dogs stealing lasagna

Police-blotter-image-1

The Park City Police Department has received an unusual complaint involving food, but it had nothing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers.

The agency on Nov. 8 was told of what was described as an ongoing issue between neighbors and pets on Paddington Drive. According to public police logs, the department at 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 was told the neighbors’ dogs “stole lasagna” from the person’s deck. The lasagna was taken the weekend before the report to the police.

The police were also told the dogs “are never on their leashes” and “always running at large,” the logs indicated.

“The lasagna was never located,” the logs said.

The department was not sure how much lasagna was taken and said it was unclear whether one or two dogs were involved. The police said the case is civil rather than criminal in nature.

The Police Department occasionally receives complaints involving dogs, including violations of leash laws, but it is unusual for the agency to field a report like the one on Paddington Drive.