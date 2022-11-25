Park City police field report of dogs stealing lasagna
The Park City Police Department has received an unusual complaint involving food, but it had nothing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers.
The agency on Nov. 8 was told of what was described as an ongoing issue between neighbors and pets on Paddington Drive. According to public police logs, the department at 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 was told the neighbors’ dogs “stole lasagna” from the person’s deck. The lasagna was taken the weekend before the report to the police.
The police were also told the dogs “are never on their leashes” and “always running at large,” the logs indicated.
“The lasagna was never located,” the logs said.
The department was not sure how much lasagna was taken and said it was unclear whether one or two dogs were involved. The police said the case is civil rather than criminal in nature.
The Police Department occasionally receives complaints involving dogs, including violations of leash laws, but it is unusual for the agency to field a report like the one on Paddington Drive.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.