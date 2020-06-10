Park City police field report of gunshot-like noises on edge of Bonanza Flat open space





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of noises that sounded like gunshots, including a case on the edge of a tract of open space popular with recreation lovers.

The police on Saturday, June 6 at 11:54 a.m., received a report that a person hiking with kids could hear gunshots in the vicinity of a Bonanza Flat trailhead off S.R. 224. The person told the police someone could have been firing what was described as a “heavy firearm,” according to public police logs. The police were told the person was worried a stray bullet could hit someone.

The City Hall-owned Bonanza Flat is a swath of open space in Wasatch County south of Park City. It attracts hikers and bicyclists in the summer and snowshoers and cross-country skiers in the winter. There are also occasional reports of hunters in Bonanza Flat. There have long been worries in Park City about hunting or other sorts of shooting in or close to lands protected as open space like Bonanza Flat since they draw so many people for recreation purposes.

It was not clear, though, from public police logs whether the noises emanated from Bonanza Flat itself or land close to municipal ground.

Support Local Journalism Donate



On Thursday, June 4 at 9:31 p.m., meanwhile, someone reported hearing noises that sounded like gunshots in the vicinity of Monitor Drive. The police said the circumstances were suspicious.