Park City police field report of mountain lion sighting

The Park City Police Department in mid-January received a report of a mountain lion sighting toward the edge of Park Meadows, one in a series of wildlife cases logged over the course of a week.

The mountain lion was spotted running across the street on Gallivan Loop at 8:47 p.m. on Jan. 17. The animal was headed toward a driveway. Gallivan Loop is located toward the northern reaches of Park Meadows, a heavily populated neighborhood. The street is also close to the open space of Round Valley.

Public police logs did not provide details about the sighting. Reports of mountain lions are rare in Park City, but they are notable since they pose a danger to people and pets. Mountain lions sometimes move toward neighborhoods at times of heavy snow in the upper elevations as they follow prey animals to the lower elevations.

The Police Department last week also received a series of reports of elk sightings. The cases included along S.R. 224 on Jan. 18 and Jan. 15. The elk were attempting to cross roads in each of the reports, the police were told.