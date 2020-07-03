Park City police field reports of driver-animal collisions, and a porcupine in a tree





The Park City Police Department last week received reports about driver-wildlife collisions that left several carcasses on the side of roads.

On Thursday, June 25 at 6:25 p.m., the police fielded information from a bicyclist on S.R. 224 about a previous crash, apparently between a driver and an animal. The police were told debris from the crash remained on the road and the carcass, a deer or an elk, had not been removed. The police were told the carcass had been there for 24 hours or longer. The police said the debris and carcass presented a traffic hazard.

Earlier that day, at 7:41 a.m., a driver hit a deer on or close to Richardson Flat Road or Piper Way. The police said the accident created a traffic hazard.

On Sunday, June 28 at 8:48 p.m., meanwhile, the police received a report of what was described as a “big dead animal” on a sidewalk on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details about the location along S.R. 224. The logs also did not identify the species or the cause of death. There are regular collisions between drivers and wildlife, though, on the state highway.

On June 25 at 9:55 p.m., a carcass of a cat was seen in the road on Kearns Boulevard, close to the Park City Cemetery. The police said the carcass presented a traffic hazard but did not provide information about the cause of death.

In another case involving an animal, this one living, the police on June 25 at 7:48 p.m. received a report of a porcupine that was spotted in a tree off Lowell Avenue, outside a lodging property. The animal was approximately 10 feet from the ground, the police were told. The person who contacted the police indicated a guest or guests were headed outside to look at the porcupine.

The Police Department also received a report from someone who found a newborn deer that did not have a mother nearby. The case was reported at 8:51 a.m. on Friday, June 26 on Deer Valley Drive. The person told the police they brought the deer into the vehicle “to keep it out of the street.” The animal was “very hungry,” the police were told.