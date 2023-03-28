Park City police field reports of injured deer with leg ‘dragging on the ground’

Police-blotter-image-5-8

The Park City Police Department last week and early this week continued to receive reports of wildlife sightings, as animals appear to remain at the lower elevations with the deep snow at the higher-elevation points of the Park City area.

There have been numerous wildlife reports to the police this winter amid the heavy snowfall. The animals tend to move toward lower elevations in search of food when the snow at the upper elevations makes grazing difficult.

The wildlife is more likely to be seen at the lower elevations, where more neighborhoods are located. There is also an increased danger of collisions between drivers and wildlife since there are more roads at the lower elevations.

Some of the recent cases include:

• a report of 30 deer on Meadows Drive at 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

• a sighting of a deer, reported to be injured, on Meadows Drive at 11:28 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 . The police were told a back leg was “dragging on the ground,” according to department logs. The report did not provide details about the cause of the injuries.

• a report of a deer in a yard on Doc Holliday Drive at 10:45 a.m. on March 21. The police were told a back leg was broken, but details about the cause of the injury were not available in public police logs.