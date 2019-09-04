Park City police field reports of mountain lions in Park Meadows, Prospector

The Park City Police Department received two recent reports of mountain lion sightings, both in heavily populated places.

The Police Department on Monday, Sept. 2, logged a report at 7:25 p.m. from someone at or close to one of the intersections of Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road. The streets intersect in two locations. The police were told the mountain lion was seen on the Park Meadows Country Club golf course, apparently in the vicinity of the 14th hole. The animal was spotted within an hour of the call to the police, according to department logs.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said officers circulated the neighborhood but did not find the mountain lion. The officers also spoke to people in the vicinity, who said they did not see the animal, Kirk said.

On Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9:20 p.m., the police received a report of what the person described as a young mountain lion. The mountain lion was seen behind houses on Wyatt Earp Way, the police were told.

The Police Department did not have details about either of the cases.

Mountain lion sightings in neighborhoods like the ones on Sept. 2 and Aug. 29 are rare in Park City. The Police Department only occasionally receives reports involving the animals. The police more commonly log sightings of animals like deer, elk and moose.

Some of the other recent wildlife reports included:

• on Friday, Aug. 30 at 8:37 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen in a yard on Ina Avenue.

• on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:26 p.m., a driver hit a deer on American Saddler Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Aug. 28 at 7:37 a.m., a moose and two calves were seen on Sidewinder Drive. They were in a front yard, the police were told. The resident was unable to enter the house with the moose there, according to department logs.