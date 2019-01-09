Park City police field second complaint about snowmaking noise

The Park City Police Department in early January logged a complaint about the noise from the snowmaking operation at Deer Valley Resort, the second case involving snowmaking concerns in the community in a little more than two weeks.

The report was filed on Jan. 4 at 6:20 p.m. on Northside Court, a tiny road in the Empire Pass development. The road is close to the resort's Northside Express lift runs.

The person who contacted the Police Department indicated a valve "appears to have blown off a snow making gun," according to department logs. The person told the police the noise was deafeningly loud and "he's concerned that something else might break," the logs said.

A Deer Valley Resort spokesperson said the snowmaking system suffered an air leak that caused the noise. The spokesperson said a snowmaking crew was contacted at approximately 7 p.m. and turned off the problem section within an hour.

The Jan. 4 report followed shortly after a Dec. 19 complaint to the Police Department about the snowmaking operations at Park City Mountain Resort. The December report involved a person unhappy with the noise from the snowmaking system at PCMR. The report was logged somewhere along Lowell Avenue and involved noise from the snowmaking apparatus on the Town Lift runs, close to the Town Bridge.

The person who filed the Dec. 19 police report indicated he did not understand how the resort could use the snowmaking system overnight. The police determined the snowmaking system was not in violation of any municipal laws.

Recommended Stories For You

The City Hall code exempts snowmaking from rules regarding noise levels.