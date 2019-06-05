Park City police field wildlife reports, including a mountain lion, ducks

The Park City Police Department in late May and early June received a series of reports involving wildlife sightings or collisions between drivers and animals, a set of cases that followed a winter that was especially notable for wildlife encounters in the community.

One of the sightings last week was a mountain lion. The Police Department received the report of a mountain lion on Sunday at 9:19 a.m. somewhere along the Deer Valley Drive corridor. The police were told the animal was seen above the state highway. It was not clear from public police logs where the mountain lion was seen. Deer Valley Drive, though, runs through a long stretch of Park City, from Park Avenue to lower Deer Valley.

Mountain lion sightings are rare in Park City, but there were several reports over the winter. In one of the cases last winter, in December, a driver hit and killed a mountain lion on S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm. Other mountain lion sightings included a March report in an Old Town backyard, a February report in a wooded area in Aspen Springs and a December report in Old Town.

Mountain lion reports are of special concern to the authorities since the predators pose a threat to people and pets. The cases last winter were logged as heavy snows pummeled the Park City area. Mountain lion prey animals like deer moved to lower elevations in search of vegetation to feed upon, leading the predators to follow them.

Some of the other wildlife cases last week included:

• on Wednesday, May 29 at 7:14 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Marsac Avenue close to Silver Lake Village. The police said the deer needed to be put down as a result of the injuries.

• on May 29 at 8:12 a.m., a duck and ducklings were seen in the road on Kearns Boulevard. The police said they were a traffic hazard.

• on May 29 at 7:15 a.m., a driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of S.R. 248 and Round Valley Drive.

• on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:54 p.m., a moose was seen along S.R. 224. The animal appeared to be readying to cross the state highway between the McPolin Farm and Meadows Drive, the police were told. The police said the moose created a traffic hazard.