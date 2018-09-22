Park City police find homeless camp near McPolin Farm

Someone found an encampment that appeared to be set up by a homeless person on City Hall-owned land close to the iconic white barn on the S.R. 224 entryway to Park City, an unusual location for such a discovery.

The Park City Police Department received a report at a little bit before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The person who contacted the police said there was a possible homeless encampment off a hiking trail west of the barn, on the City Hall-owned McPolin Farm acreage, Phil Kirk, a police captain, said.

An officer who investigated found the location. There were a canopy, a hammock, bags and miscellaneous personal items, Kirk said. He said it was clear someone was living at the location. An image provided by the Police Department shows the encampment within or close to a heavily wooded area.

Kirk said the Police Department's officer assigned to homeless issues posted a notice to vacate later on Wednesday. The captain also said the Police Department found a name on personal items at the encampment. Kirk said the police called a phone number listed for the name and left a message. The message indicated the person had 24 hours to remove the encampment.

The Police Department occasionally fields reports of encampments in a variety of locations, such as off the Rail Trail. It is rare, though, for such a report to be logged in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm. It is a highly visible location as drivers pass on S.R. 224 at all hours.

The farm draws hikers and bicyclists in the summer and fall while cross-country skiers enjoy the grounds in the winter. History lovers and photographers also are regularly seen there.