Park City police find homeless camp that appears to have been recently used

The Park City Police Department since the middle of December has received a series of reports involving people who might be homeless or of evidence of homelessness, cases logged at an especially tough time for someone to be living outdoors in the community.

In one of the cases, reported at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, a police officer found a homeless camp under trees off S.R. 224 at the intersection of Payday Drive. The police said nobody was in the camp at the time the officer was investigating. The department, though, indicated it appeared that someone had recently used the camp. The police officer assigned to homeless issues was notified of the discovery.

On Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1:13 a.m., the police were told it appeared someone was sleeping in the back of a van at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The person was not causing a problem, but the Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

The day before, on Saturday, Dec. 21, two or three people were seen sleeping on a bench at the Old Town transit center. The report was logged at 8:53 p.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected vagrancy. There has been a series of homelessness cases over the years reported at the transit center.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6:21 a.m., meanwhile, a man was reported to be sleeping on a bench at the transit center. The man was also was reported to have been yelling at people, according to the police logs.

The homeless population in Park City is believed to be low, and the Police Department only occasionally receives reports of homeless people or encampments. But there is not a homeless shelter in Park City or surrounding Summit County. There are otherwise only limited resources for the homeless.

The Police Department when it finds a homeless person offers to transport them to a shelter in the Salt Lake Valley. The police have said the homeless people in Park City typically decline to accept the offer.