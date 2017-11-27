Park City police find homeless person sleeping in transit center

A woman described as homeless was discovered at the Old Town transit center recently, the third case logged by the Park City Police Department since mid-November involving someone that did not appear to have a place to live.

The Police Department said in an online statement an officer found the woman sleeping in the Swede Alley facility. The officer informed her of resources available to the homeless. The woman told the officer she did not intend to remain in Park City, according to the online statement.

The police said the woman is 34 and hitchhiked from Salt Lake City. She sought refuge in the transit center since it was raining, according to the police. The woman did not want to stay in Park City based on the cold weather, the police said. The Police Department logged the case at 5:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said staying in the transit center overnight is prohibited. Camping in the city limits is also not allowed in Park City. Police officers who find a homeless person typically describe the availability of resources, such as programs offered by the Christian Center of Park City, he said.

Kirk also said a police officer would drive a homeless person to a shelter in Salt Lake City if there is space available there. The Park City area does not have a shelter.

The case on Tuesday followed shortly after two other reports to the Police Department the week before. It was not clear whether the earlier reports involved homeless people, but the reports had some similarities with those sorts of cases. In one of the earlier reports, a municipal bus driver saw someone cooking inside the transit center. The other case involved a report of a person sleeping in a car.

Homelessness is rare in Park City, but there was a series of reports last winter of people seen sleeping at the transit center or living in hillside campsites on the edge of neighborhoods.

The Police Department says living outdoors in Park City is especially dangerous in the winter as the snow accumulates and temperatures dip below freezing. Kirk said he does not anticipate many reports this season based on the difficulties of living outdoors in winter weather.