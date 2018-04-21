Park City police find man staying in minivan

The Park City Police Department on Wednesday discovered someone staying in a minivan between Old Town and Deer Valley, logging the case as one of homelessness.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said an officer on patrol noticed the minivan at 6:36 p.m. along Marsac Avenue south of Old Town, on the route toward Deer Valley. The minivan was parked in a location where truck drivers stop to check brakes before heading down a steep section of Marsac Avenue.

He was in a red 1999 Ford minivan, Kirk said. The man is 61 and last had a listed address in Sandy. Kirk said the man told the officer he was sleeping in the minivan. The Police Department was unsure how long the person and minivan were at the location.

Kirk said sleeping in a vehicle is considered to be camping within the city limits, something that is prohibited. He said the officer warned the person verbally against camping inside the city limits. The man indicated he would comply, Kirk said.

The Police Department occasionally responds to reports of homelessness in Park City. Cases have been logged on hillsides and the Old Town transit center. The case on Wednesday followed shortly after a report of a homeless encampment outside a building on Kearns Boulevard close to the Park Avenue intersection and a homelessness case reported at the Old Town transit center.