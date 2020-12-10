Park City police find more drop-and-load violations along Main Street

The Park City Police Department in early December continued to find vehicles in drop-and-load zones along Main Street without the proper permit. There has been a series of violations since the program was recently re-launched.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

There were expected to be violations after the program was reintroduced in November, and the cases since then have generally resembled those reported last winter prior to the program’s halt. The Police Department logs from the first days of December included another series of cases. At least nine incidents were reported last week.

The drop-and-load zones are set aside for vehicles holding a permit. The permits are available to taxis, shuttles, lodging industry shuttles and ridesharing services. Park City leaders created the drop-and-load zones in late 2019, an effort to increase safety and reduce congestion in the Main Street core. The Police Department logged numerous violations at the outset a year ago. The problems continued as the program was restarted in recent weeks.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:20 p.m., an officer found a vehicle with nobody inside at or close to the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street in a drop-and-load zone. The officer contacted the person who is the registered owner of the vehicle.

• on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7:05 p.m., a vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone at an unspecified location. The police said information about the zones was left on the vehicle.

• on Dec. 2 at 7:11 p.m., a vehicle was seen unattended in a drop-and-load zone in the vicinity of the intersection of Main Street and 7th Street. Public police logs indicated an officer found that the vehicle had been ticketed by then.

Other cases were reported on the 400 block of Main Street or in unspecified locations on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

The Police Department typically issues a warning. The police by Monday had issued several tickets. In those cases, the vehicles were left in a drop-and-load zone for an extended period of approximately two hours after they were seen for the first time. The Police Department by Monday had not ordered a vehicle towed from a drop-and-load zone since the re-launch of the program, the agency said.

The police said officers “have been doing their due diligence to contact registered owners to avoid citations or tows” and the people contacted by the police “have been very appreciative.”

The drop-and-load zones are in effect from 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. daily. The zones are available for 15-minute parking for anyone prior to 5 p.m.

City Hall suspended the program in March amid the spread of the novel coronavirus and a steep drop in Main Street traffic with many businesses closed at the time. Officials opted to restart the drop-and-load zones in November with the expectation of increasing traffic at the beginning of the ski season.