Park City police find people with shotgun outside school office, determine there was no threat





Two men were seen with a gun outside the Park City School District office on Kearns Boulevard in late May, prompting a Park City Police Department response before it was determined there was not a threat.

The police at 10:58 a.m. on May 26 received the report. The police were told the two men were in the parking lot of the district office. An officer found two men inspecting the gun, a shotgun, at a pickup truck. The men told the police one had purchased the gun recently and was showing the weapon to a friend.

The police said they apologized for the location and “agreed to put the weapon away immediately.”

The officer found the shotgun was not loaded and had not been reported stolen, the police said, indicating the officer let the two men leave.