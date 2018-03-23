Park City police find skiers outside skiable terrain at PCMR

The authorities on Tuesday took enforcement action against two people after they were found outside the skiing boundaries of Park City Mountain Resort and at a location just off an Old Town street, according to the Park City Police Department.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the department received a report at 12:48 p.m. about the two people in the vicinity of a gate at the top of King Road. The land just past the gate is not considered in-bounds terrain, but someone skiing or snowboarding at PCMR could reach the location by leaving posted ski runs. They were on PCMR land, he said.

Kirk said ski patrollers found the two and contacted the Police Department.

"They were on an access road, not designed for skiing," Kirk said.

Kirk said they were building a ramp that could be used by someone attempting to jump over the access road, he said.

One is a 25-year-old man from Park City while the other is 17 years old and from New York. They are brothers, Kirk said. The captain said the 25-year-old was cited on a count of skiing out of bounds while the younger person was referred to juvenile court on the same count.

"Not very common. We don't have many of these," Kirk said.