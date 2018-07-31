Park City police find suspect on Old Town roof after traffic stop

The Park City Police Department captured two people after they ran away during a traffic stop in Old Town last weekend, the authorities said.

Police Department Capt. Phil Kirk said an officer at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, saw a driver spinning the tires of a 2009 Ford Mustang at the southern end of Main Street. It appeared the driver was preparing to race another vehicle, Kirk said, indicating the two vehicles were side by side pointed in the southbound direction with one of them on the wrong side of the road.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle spinning the tires on a count of reckless driving, Kirk said. The Mustang, though, sped up and turned onto King Road, he said, indicating it stopped on the 100 block of the road.

The passenger got out of the vehicle and initially ran away from the officer, Kirk said. The person then ran toward a nearby residence. The police found the person on a roof of a residence on King Road as he attempted to flee, he said. Kirk said the police arrested the 19-year-old Heber City man on a charge of failing to stop at the command of an officer.

Kirk said the passenger told the police the name of the driver. The police contacted the driver by phone and he returned to the scene, he said. The police arrested the driver, also 19 and from Heber City, on a count of failing to stop at the command of an officer.

The police said the two are cousins.