Park City police heavily patrol Old Town, stopping drivers
The Park City Police Department last week heavily patrolled the southern reaches of Old Town, including on or close to a tiny street that has especially drawn attention.
The officers pulled drivers over for offenses like speeding and turning violations. The Police Department logs showed a series of traffic stops in the vicinity of the location where Main Street, Daly Avenue and Hillside Avenue meet. City Hall is attempting to address traffic in the location and on nearby roads with a series of steps, including striping and large planters.
There have been long-running complaints about traffic on Hillside Avenue, a small but strategically located street that connects Main Street with Marsac Avenue. There are just several residences on Hillside Avenue, but there has been concern for years about the amount of traffic headed to or from Main Street, including transportation firms and lodging shuttles.
The police officers stopped a series of drivers close to the northern end of Daly Avenue and Hillside Avenue, including on Aug. 15, Aug. 14 and Aug. 13. The police said some of the cases involved a left-turn violation. On Aug. 11, meanwhile, the police at a little bit before 6 p.m. said people in rental vehicles or in vehicles from outside of Park City were seen making a prohibited left turn at Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. The police at that time also said a hotel vehicle was stopped there.
The police also conducted speeding enforcement on Daly Avenue last week. The police midday Saturday said the top speed was found to be 21 mph on Daly Avenue, resulting in zero traffic stops. Officers on Daly Avenue midday Friday and Friday morning indicated the top speed was 18 mph. The posted speed limit is 20 mph.
The Main Street core and surrounding residential streets have long suffered heavy traffic and parking issues as drivers descend on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip. The complaints to the police have persisted for years, even as City Hall has taken steps over time to address the issues.
