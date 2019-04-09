Park City police informed of a couch burning

The Park City Police Department on Sunday received a report at or close to Park City Mountain Resort that may have signaled someone marking the end of the ski season in an unusual manner.

The Police Department at 6:05 p.m. was summoned to a parking lot at or in the vicinity of the resort with information that someone was burning a couch. The Police Department was told the resort's ski patrol received a report of the couch burning. The couch was in the vicinity of the resort's lower parking lots, close to the First Time lift.

Public police logs did not provide details.

The report of a burning couch was one of several Police Department calls last week that seemed to involve people enjoying the final days of the ski season at the resorts or elsewhere. Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort closed on Sunday. There were cases involving noisy people as well as suspected drunken driving and other alcohol-related issues.

Some of the other reports to the Police Department included:

• on Sunday, April 7 at 2:46 p.m., the police were called to the Iron Horse area, where snowboarders were reported to be riding on rails. The person who filed the report with the police said the last time snowboarders were seen riding on rails the person approached the snowboarders, who then tried "to run her off the road," according to department logs.

Recommended Stories For You

• on Wednesday, April 3 at 8:03 p.m., the police were called to Sidewinder Drive, where people were reported to be drinking at a fire pit, apparently at a lodging property. They were not supposed to be there, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disorderly conduct.