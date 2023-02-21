Park City police informed of animal carcasses, moose with leg injury

Police-blotter-image-1

The Park City Police Department since the middle of February has received a series of reports involving animal carcasses or injured animals, as wildlife continues to be seen at the lower elevations.

Wildlife injuries in Park City are oftentimes the result of collisions between drivers and animals, but the cause of the injuries was not clear in some of the recent cases.

Some of the recent cases included:

• on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4:02 p.m., a deer, described as injured, was reported to be in the front yard of a residence on Oak Rim Lane. Public police logs did not provide details about the injuries.

• on Feb. 19 at 8:57 a.m., a moose was seen along Annie Oakley Drive. There was an injury to one of the animal’s back legs, the police were told. The moose was moving toward the Rail Trail on the edge of Prospector.

• on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9:52 a.m., a wildlife problem involving an unspecified species was reported on Butch Cassidy Court.

• on Feb. 18 at 7:34 a.m., elk were reported to be “starting to cross” S.R. 224 in the area of the McPolin Farm.

• on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:56 p.m., a carcass of a fawn was reported to be in a lane of travel somewhere on Park Avenue. The police said the carcass created a traffic hazard.

• on Feb. 16 at 2:59 p.m., an injured deer was reported on Crestline Drive. Public police logs did not provide details about the injury.

• on Feb. 16 at 7:29 a.m., a deer carcass was seen in front of a house on Spyglass Court. Public police logs did not provide details about the death of the animal.