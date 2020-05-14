Park City police informed of ‘extreme speeds’ in Old Town





The Park City Police Department on Sunday night received two reports of vehicles driving at high rates of speed on a street in the southern reaches of Old Town.

The police received the first report at 10:59 p.m., when someone indicated there were two cars “racing up Daly at extreme speeds.” The two cars reportedly then stopped at the southern end of Daly Avenue, close to a trailhead.

Two minutes later, the police received a report of a vehicle driving “fast and loud” in the northbound direction of Daly Avenue. The person also told the police he could hear people at the southern end of the street, apparently partying. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Daly Avenue is a residential street directly south of Main Street. The road reaches a dead end at the entrance to Empire Canyon.

It was not clear from public police logs whether the two reports involved the same vehicle or vehicles.

Speeding has long been one of the chief complaints of people in Park City. The police regularly conduct traffic enforcement in neighborhoods and along the entryways.

In another traffic-related report last week, on Saturday, May 9 at 11:45 a.m., the police were told of cars driving in a loop on Royal Street. There were at least 15 vehicles, they had been there for 25 minutes and they were speeding, the police were told. An officer found approximately 20 cars in a Royal Street parking lot. Public police logs did not provide details.