Park City police investigate after car window smashed with rock

Someone threw a rock through the rear window of a parked Honda Civic on Thursday morning, the Park City Police Department said.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the authorities received the report at 6:08 a.m. on the 1700 block of Bonanza Drive, a busy stretch of road. The victim was in a residence and heard a noise outside, Kirk said. The person saw a man wearing gray clothes running in the direction of the nearby Rail Trail, he said.

The victim found the rear window smashed. Kirk said the rock, described as large, was still inside the vehicle when the victim discovered the damage. Police officers who responded searched the area, including the Rail Trail, but were unable to find the suspect.

Kirk said the victim told the police he was not aware of anyone who was upset with him.

Kirk said it was unclear whether the damage was the result of an attempted burglary. The police preliminarily classified the case as suspected criminal mischief, a broad category of crime that encompasses vandalism.

Anybody with information about the case may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.