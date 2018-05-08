Park City police investigate car crash on grounds of own agency

A car crashed into the landscaping on the grounds of the Park City Police Department on Monday evening, creating an unusual scene involving officers investigating an accident steps from the front door of their own agency's headquarters.

Jay Randall, a sergeant, said the Subaru Outback was traveling northbound on S.R. 224 at 7:35 p.m. as it approached the Snow Creek Drive intersection, located outside the police station. The car drifted to the right, glanced off a stoplight pole and rolled, Randall said. It came to rest a few feet from the Police Department's monument sign.

Randall said another driver witnessed the accident and called 911.

Parts of the vehicle were strewn about the grass as the investigation started. The vehicle took down a pedestrian-activated crosswalk button and crosswalk sign that had been attached to the stoplight pole. There was also visible damage to the pole itself.

The Park City Police Department and the Park City Fire District responded. Randall said one person was in the vehicle. The man suffered a neck injury and was taken by ambulance to Park City Hospital, he said. Information about the man was not immediately available.

Randall said investigators did not immediately determine a cause of the accident. He indicated the driver may have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash.

Traffic on S.R. 224 slowed as drivers passed the police station, but the accident did not appear to cause significant problems on the state highway.