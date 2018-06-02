Park City police investigate missing bicycles

The Park City Police Department in late May received a series of reports of stolen bicycles, a set of cases timed as the community's bicycling season starts in earnest as the snow on high-altitude trails melts.

Public police logs did not provide details about the cases, but thieves in Park City have long targeted mountain bikes and other sorts of bicycles. The dollar figure in some of the cases over the years quickly reached well into the four digits as high-end bicycles disappeared.

The cases in late May included:

• on Saturday, May 26 at 1:41 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen on Iron Horse Drive. The bicycle was taken the day before the police report, according to department logs.

• on Thursday, May 24 at 10:59 a.m., someone reported a bicycle had been stolen on Deer Valley Drive several days prior to the police report.

• on May 24 at 6:24 p.m., the police logged a report of two mountain bikes missing from an address on Deer Valley Drive. They were taken the night before the report, the police were told.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said it is not clear whether the cases are connected. He said bicycles are "very attractive to some thieves," noting that prices of some bicycles reach into the thousands of dollars.

Kirk said high-end bicycles should not be left outside overnight, even if they are secured.

"They will cut locks, even, to get to expensive bikes," he said.

The captain noted the Police Department provides a registration program for bicycle owners. The program could make it more likely a stolen bicycle is returned to the owner if it is recovered. Registration forms are available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. The direct link is: http://www.parkcity.org/departments/police/sports-equipment-registration/bicycle-registration-form.

Anyone with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.