Park City police investigate the shooting of person with a projectile-firing weapon in Old Town





The Park City Police Department is investigating a case involving the shooting of a person in Old Town with a weapon that fires some sort of projectile.

The victim did not report injuries to the police, but the incident is highly unusual for Park City.

The police received the information at approximately 10:30 p.m. on April 30 in the area of the China Bridge garage on Swede Alley. The garage is a block off Main Street and is one of the popular places for people headed to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip to leave their vehicles.

Public police logs said as a car drove past the person, a window was opened and someone inside fired what was described as an airsoft gun. The Police Department later said the person was struck with at least one projectile, described as a BB. The projectile “bounced off of his coat,” the police said.

The victim is in his mid-20s and from Tennessee, the police said.

The Police Department indicated the vehicle was said to be a “darker greenish-tan” four-door passenger hatchback. At least two people were inside, the police said. Officers who responded unsuccessfully searched for the vehicle.

The police said the case appears to be a random episode. The department did not receive similar reports that night.

The incident occurred in an area that is considered to be safe from that sort of violence at all hours. The police regularly respond to drunkenness and fisticuffs on Main Street, but it is rare for the agency to receive a report involving the targeting of someone with a weapon.

Police officers conduct regular patrols of Main Street in vehicles and on foot. A little more than two hours prior to the report, an officer conducted a foot patrol on the street, indicating they stopped to talk to staffers at four eating and drinking establishments. The officer indicated there was a “decent crowd for the time of year” on Main Street, the police logs said.

The stretch of April and May after the close of the ski season is typically the slowest of the year on Main Street and in the wider Park City tourism industry.

The investigation into the incident in Old Town is continuing. Anybody with information may contact the Police Department at (435) 615-5500.