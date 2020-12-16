Park City police log complaint about mask-less party, raising coronavirus worries

The Park City Police Department on Sunday night received a complaint about a party at a house involving people who were reportedly not wearing masks and were not social distancing, a case that was logged amid the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus and at a crucial time for the community’s tourism industry.

The police received the report at 11:30 p.m. on Deer Valley Loop, a street off Deer Valley Drive along the entryway to Snow Park. The police were told there were 40 people at the house. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated they had an understanding that a gathering like the one on Deer Valley Loop was prohibited under rules designed to curb the spread of the sickness.

The person who contacted the police had already spoken to the people at the house and the issue had been resolved before the police arrived, according to Phil Kirk, a police captain.

“That’s clearly noncompliance with the restrictions,” Kirk said about the details of the report.

The Police Department earlier on Sunday also received another complaint about people without masks. The case was logged at 1:48 p.m. on Park Avenue in the vicinity of the Park City Library. Someone told the Police Department of bus riders not wearing masks. The police “need to be checking the buses because people are not wearing masks, it is illegal and she wants something done,” public police logs said.

Summit County health officials enacted a sweeping health order that requires masks in numerous settings.

The Police Department since the spring has received a series of complaints involving people not wearing masks or not practicing social distancing. The cases have been logged in various locations and settings, but they have appeared to taper off recently as more people opted to wear masks amid increasing coronavirus cases in the state and nationally. Leaders on the local and state levels in that period have urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Kirk said the Police Department has not issued a citation based on a violation of the mask or social distancing rules. People seen by the police in violation of the rules have complied when approached by an officer, he said.

A case like the one on Deer Valley Loop is especially worrisome since there were 40 people reported to be in the same place. Health officials say there are increased concerns in such a setting since the sickness could be transmitted to many others if someone is carrying the disease. They could then further spread the coronavirus in the days after attending such a gathering. There are also increased nerves at this point in the year with people spending more time inside with the onset of winter.

Park City leaders, health officials and the tourism industry have for months urged vigilance and have said a significant increase in cases in the early winter could be especially damaging to the ski season, the most lucrative period on the calendar.