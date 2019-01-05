Park City police log report complaining snowmaking is too loud

The Park City Police Department in December received a complaint from someone unhappy with the noise from Park City Mountain Resort's snowmaking system, a rare sort of police report but one that highlights the friction that sometimes occurs between the resort industry and the Old Town neighborhood.

The Police Department logged the report on Dec. 19 at a little after 9 p.m., a day when crowds had already started to arrive for the holidays even though the numbers would not peak for another week or so. Public police logs indicated the report was from someone on Lowell Avenue.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the person who contacted the agency is an Old Town resident. The person complained about the noise from the snowmaking system along the Town Lift runs, close to the Town Bridge. The person told the police the system is loud and operated the entire night, Kirk said. Public police logs indicated the person told the police "he does not understand how they can run these machines all night." The logs categorized the complaint as a civil issue rather than a criminal one.

The Police Department informed the person the snowmaking system is exempt from City Hall's noise restrictions. The police determined the snowmaking system was not in violation of any municipal law, Kirk said.

"They are allowed to run after hours," Kirk said about the snowmaking system.

Kirk said the Police Department recommended the person contact the resort with the complaint and referred the person to City Hall rules regarding the snowmaking system. The municipal code exempts snowmaking from rules regarding noise levels. Other exemptions include snowplowing, maintenance work at golf courses, emergency vehicle sirens and the 10 o'clock Whistle.

Recommended Stories For You

It is highly unusual for the Police Department to field a complaint about snowmaking at PCMR or Deer Valley Resort. Some of the PCMR snowmaking apparatus, though, is located just off Old Town streets, and the noise can be heard into the neighborhood through the late fall and early winter period when the resort attempts to put down a base of artificial snow.