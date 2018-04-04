Park City police log reports of wrong-way driver, tailgating motorcyclist

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about issues on area roads, including a rare report to the Park City agency about a case that occurred in the Snyderville Basin, and parking problems.

The reports did not appear to be serious, but they highlighted the long-running worries about traffic in Park City. The Police Department for years has received complaints about a wide range of traffic issues, including speeding and drivers using residential streets as shortcuts.

The police assign some officers to dedicated traffic patrols while other officers oftentimes conduct traffic patrols when they are not responding to calls.

The cases last week were logged toward the end of the ski season, but during a week that drew crowds for Easter weekend. Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, April 1, a traffic accident involving a deer was reported at 12:18 p.m. on Guardsman Connection. The vehicle was damaged, but public Police Department logs did not provide details about the deer.

• on April 1, the police at 1:48 a.m. received a complaint that a motorcyclist was tailgating a driver on S.R. 224 in the Snyderville Basin. The case was outside the city limits.

Recommended Stories For You

• on Saturday, March 31, a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Park Avenue at 10:22 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Friday, March 30, a vehicle was seen driving in the opposite direction of traffic at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue at 8:53 a.m. The vehicle also ran a red light, the police were told.

• on Thursday, March 29, the police at 2:37 p.m. received a complaint that a bus, apparently headed to a lodging property, passed a driver at an estimated 55 mph. The case was logged on Deer Valley Drive in lower Deer Valley.

• on Tuesday, March 27 at 8:25 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be stuck on ice in a section of 10th Street that is closed.

• on Monday, March 26, a vehicle was reported to be parked in front of the runaway-truck ramp on Marsac Avenue south of Old Town at 11:33 a.m.