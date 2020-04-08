Park City police log social-distancing cases outside library, at skate park

The skate park at City Park is not yet open for the season, but the Park City Police Department last week received a report of skateboarders in the park. The person who contacted the department outlined a concern about whether they were practicing social distancing, according to department logs.

With the mountain resorts having closed early in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Parkites are searching for activities outside.

Some just after the resorts closed hiked up the slopes for earn-your-turns skiing even though the practice is prohibited.

And last week, people were spotted in the skate park at City Park even though it is not yet open for the season.

The skateboarders prompted a call to the Park City Police Department regarding whether they were practicing social distancing, or putting a distance between people to guard against the spread of the disease. It was one of several calls to the police last week regarding social distancing.

The report involving the skate park was logged on Friday, April 3 at 3:35 p.m. and was classified as a citizen complaint. The person told the police the skateboarders were there when “it’s supposed to be closed” to promote social distancing.

The case at the skate park and the others last week illustrate the competing desires of stopping the spread of the disease and recreating with friends.

The Police Department has conducted regular patrols recently of recreation locations like parks and trailheads to ensure people are practicing social distancing even when they are outside. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said it is understandable people are headed outside for exercise with athletic clubs and gyms closed.

“We want to encourage people to call us if they see what appears to be a violation of the restriction,” Kirk said.

Officers who responded to the reports warned the people in some of the cases. Some of the reports were determined not to be violations, he said.

“Everybody has voluntarily complied” after an officer spoke to them, Kirk said.

The police had not issued a citation or arrested anyone for violations through early in the week.

Some of the other cases last week included:

• on Thursday, April 2 at 6:37 p.m., people were reported to be breaking social-distancing guidelines at the field outside the Park City Library.

• on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:34 p.m, 20 to 30 youngsters were reported to be celebrating a birthday in the street on Lucky John Drive.

• on March 31 at 5:16 p.m., people were reportedly seen standing 2 feet from each other in a front yard on King Road.