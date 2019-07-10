Park City police log traffic cases, including obscene gesture on road

The Park City Police Department last weekend fielded a complaint about a dispute between a person and a driver regarding the driver’s speed, one of a string of cases involving traffic, accidents or other sorts of issues on the roads.

The police received the report at 3:16 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, on the 1500 block of Snow Creek Drive. The police were told a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when the person gestured for the driver to slow down. The person in the vehicle responded with an obscene gesture, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details.

The case on Snow Creek Drive occurred during what was an especially busy week in Park City as crowds arrived to celebrate the Fourth of July. The traffic was heavy and parking problems were reported. The Fourth of July is typically one of the busiest days of the year in Park City, and the city was crowded for several days after the holiday.

Some of the other cases reported to the Police Department included:

• on Sunday, July 7 at 12:47 p.m., the police were told of speeding vehicles on Hillside Avenue. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated the issue stretched from the day before the report to the police. There have been long-running traffic complaints on the tiny Old Town road.

• on Saturday, July 6 at 12:07 a.m., a vehicle reportedly hit a garbage can on Deer Valley Drive. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

• on Friday, July 5 at 3:54 a.m., a suspected drunken driving case was logged on S.R. 248. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Thursday, July 4 at 2:20 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Main Street, several days after the damage occurred. The police said a note was not left.

• on July 4 at 7:19 p.m., a suspected drunken driver was reported on Deer Valley Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on July 4 at 9:42 a.m., vehicles were reportedly traveling at 45 mph to 50 mph on Woodside Avenue. Kids were playing and there were pedestrians, the police were told.