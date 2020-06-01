Park City police officer pulls over bicyclist clocked on radar at 55 mph
The Park City Police Department said it pulled over a bicyclist on Memorial Day who was traveling at a high rate of speed, indicating the person was also riding into the oncoming lane of traffic on a stretch of road known for its steepness.
The case was reported at 5:24 p.m. at the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. The location is at the bottom of a downhill section of Marsac Avenue where bicyclists are able to quickly gain speed.
An officer on patrol with a speed radar indicated the person was riding at 55 mph as they descended Marsac Avenue. The bicyclist also was seen passing vehicles by crossing into the oncoming lane on the two-lane road, the police said.
The officer pulled the bicyclist over and issued a warning rather than a ticket. The officer warned the bicyclist “about the dangers of his observed driving and the applicable traffic laws,” the police said.
Information about the bicyclist was not available.
The Police Department occasionally pulls over bicyclists for traffic violations such as riding through stop signs without stopping. It is highly unusual, though, for a bicyclist to be stopped by an officer for suspected speeding.
The posted speed limit on the section of Marsac Avenue south of Old Town that is widely known as the Mine Road is 40 mph and 30 mph for trucks with a gross vehicle weight of greater than 10,000 pounds. The speed limit drops to 25 mph as Marsac Avenue approaches Old Town.
Marsac Avenue at the location is notoriously steep as it descends from the upper reaches of Deer Valley to Old Town. There has been a series of accidents over the years blamed on brake failures, leading to the construction of a runaway-truck ramp just south of Old Town.
