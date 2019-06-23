Park City police officer stops driver at 53 mph on two-lane Old Town road

The Park City Police Department in mid-June issued a ticket to a driver who, the police said, was caught on radar at an especially fast clip on a two-lane road in Old Town.

The police reported the traffic stop on Sunday, June 16, at 12:42 p.m. on the 1200 block of Park Avenue, a stretch of the street that is located outside of the Park City Library as well as close to City Park.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said a police officer pulled over the driver after the radar showed the Ford Edge traveling at 53 mph. The posted speed limit at the location is 25 mph. The officer issued a ticket at the full 53 mph. The officer also cited the man, who is 21 and from Sandy, on a count of reckless driving. Kirk said the reckless driving charge stemmed from the high speed coupled with the neighborhood location.

Kirk said there were cars parked on both sides of the street at the time of the traffic stop, narrowing the width of available road. He said Park City was especially crowded at the time as families marked Father’s Day and the Park Silly Sunday Market drew people to Old Town.

“Very dangerous,” Kirk said as he described the incident, adding, “You’ve got a lot of pedestrians, lots of bicyclists.”

The 1200 block of Park Avenue is an important section of street in Old Town. The entry to the library and one of the routes into City Park are on or close to the block. There is also a crosswalk. A digital sign that shows the speed of vehicles is nearby as well.

Speeding has long been one of the chief law-enforcement complaints of Parkites. The Police Department regularly conducts traffic patrols in an effort to combat speeding drivers. City Hall has also taken measures like the installation of the digital speed signs as part of a wide-ranging plan to reduce speeding. It is rare that a driver is pulled over in Old Town at a speed topping 50 mph.