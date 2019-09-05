Park City police officers, K-9 unit investigate bomb hoax at junior high

The Park City Police Department responded to Treasure Mountain Junior High School on Thursday morning after a note was discovered at the school indicating what the Park City School District described as a “possible hoax” at the Kearns Boulevard building, the School District said in an online statement.

Police Chief Wade Carpenter said a school staffer discovered a “crudely handwritten” note indicating there was a bomb in a room in the library.

The School District statement said the area identified in the note “was cleared out of abundance of caution while the Park City Police searched the specific location.”

The School District said in the statement a police K-9 was brought to the location. The statement said the search did not result in any suspicious discoveries.

The School District statement said it encourages students to talk to a school counselor if they are concerned about the incident or have information about the case. It also said “all threats to schools are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

A School District spokesperson said six students were removed from the area as the police conducted the search. They were in the same class and are in the eighth grade and ninth grade, the spokesperson said.

Several Police Department vehicles were seen outside the school or leaving the immediate vicinity of the school at approximately 12:20 p.m.