Park City police officers ‘stepped up’ enforcement after S.R. 224 speed change

The Park City Police Department has increased speeding enforcement along the S.R. 224 entryway in the approximately two weeks since the Utah Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit on the state highway.

The Police Department is one of the law enforcement agencies that patrols S.R. 224 as it passes the McPolin Farm into the Park City limits. State transportation officials earlier in October reduced the speed limit on an approximately one-mile stretch of the road from 55 mph to 45 mph. The 45 mph speed limit matches the limit on sections of S.R. 224 north and south of the stretch of road that was impacted by the change.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the agency has “stepped up our enforcement efforts” on S.R. 224 as a result of the change in the speed limit. He said, though, the department by early in the week had not compiled data regarding traffic stops for speeding on S.R. 224, such as the number of speeding stops, the speed of the vehicles pulled over and the ratio of tickets to warnings that were issued. The Police Department many times issues warnings instead of tickets at the outset of some sort of change in traffic rules, such as a newly altered speed limit.

Kirk also said the Police Department’s traffic patrols remain focused on neighborhoods rather than the S.R. 224 entryway. Although there are regular complaints about speeding vehicles on S.R. 224, there are also long-running concerns about traffic violations like speeding in Park City neighborhoods.

He noted the Utah Highway Patrol also has jurisdiction over S.R. 224 to enforce the lower speed limit. The Park Record was unable to contact a Utah Highway Patrol representative for comment.

The Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit after talks with City Hall officials. There was concern about traffic accidents involving wildlife. The stretch of state highway runs through wildlife-rich land, with the open space of the farm and other acreage offering habitat. Deer, moose and elk are regularly seen along the entryway,

Officials say the reduced speed limit provides drivers more time to react should there be an animal on the road.