Park City police officers stop speeders at well above posted limits





The Park City Police Department last weekend pulled over numerous drivers as what appeared to be the largest crowds since the early end of the ski season arrived for the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

In some of the cases, the drivers were stopped at speeds well above the posted speed limit.

On Sunday, May 24, the Park City Police Department pulled over two drivers the agency said were seen speeding. In one of the cases, reported at 11:39 p.m. at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, the police said the vehicle was stopped at 65 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. A little bit earlier, at 10:53 p.m., a driver was stopped traveling at 51 mph in a location where the posted limit is 35 mph in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive.

On Saturday, May 23 in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours, the police pulled over a string of drivers, including on S.R. 224. The cases included speeding, red-light violations and a lane violation. In one of the speeding cases, at 9:29 p.m., a driver was pulled over after an officer observed the vehicle traveling at 43 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 25 mph at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive.

Earlier that day, at 5:32 p.m., an officer clocked a driver at 72 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The traffic stop was apparently made at the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley, where the posted speed limit is much lower than 40 mph, meaning the 72 mph was likely seen nearby, perhaps on Deer Valley Drive. The police said the driver acknowledged they were speeding.

There was a series of speeding cases earlier in the week as well.