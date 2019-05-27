Park City police order homeless man off grounds of lodging property

The Park City Police Department earlier in May ordered a man to leave the grounds of a lodging property after staffers at the property repeatedly found him sleeping there, a case the police consider to involve homelessness.

The Police Department received the complaint at approximately 9 a.m. on May 16 on the grounds of a lodging property on Lowell Avenue. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said staffers asked the person to leave three times before the Police Department was summoned.

An officer found the person and warned him he would be arrested on a trespassing charge if he returned to the property, Kirk said. He said the man had belongings like a mountain bike, a backpack and plastic bags with clothing inside. Staffers at the lodge collected the goods and brought them to the man as he was ordered off the property, Kirk said.

Kirk said the man is a longtime Park City resident who has moved between temporary housing for several years. The Police Department considers the man to be homeless, Kirk said.

The homeless population in Park City is believed to be small, but the Police Department in the last year-plus has responded to a series of complaints about people suspected to be homeless or those who are camping inside the city limits.

Some of the homeless cases have been reported along the Rail Trail corridor as well as hillsides that surround Park City. It is unusual, though, for a case to be logged on the grounds of a lodging property like the one on May 16.

The Park City area does not have a homeless shelter and there are only limited services for the homeless locally. The Police Department typically offers to transport a homeless person to a shelter in the Salt Lake Valley if they desire such a trip. They typically decline, the police have said. The police also provide information about the Christian Center of Park City, which offers services of use to the homeless.

There is a possibility reports will rise as the weather clears and warmer temperatures arrive. Living outside during the Park City winter is especially difficult as a homeless person is confronted by cold temperature and heavy snows.

The Police Department in April fielded a noteworthy complaint about suspected homelessness, when a husband and wife contacted the agency. The wife was “upset because she has to look at them,” the police logs said. An officer found a man suspected to be homeless on a bench along Main Street. Kirk said at the time the Police Department must “respect homeless people’s rights” and no laws were violated.