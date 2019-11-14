Park City police: PCHS parent made scene after cheerleaders ‘not cheer leading to her liking’

The Park City Police Department in early November was called to a Park City High School volleyball game after a parent of a Miner player was yelling at the cheerleaders “for not cheer leading to her liking,” the police said, an unusual sort of law enforcement complaint but one that shows the passion of sports at the high school level.

The police received the complaint on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The Police Department said the school warned the person — a woman who is approximately 50 — twice to stop. She was then ordered to leave the match, the police said, indicating the woman was gone by the time officers arrived. An online Police Department posting described the woman as disorderly.

The Miners swept East High School on Nov. 5 to advance in the state tournament.

Roger Arbabi, the principal of the high school, said the parent made comments to the cheerleaders but declined to discuss the details.

“They were just not appropriate,” Arbabi said.

He said the athletic director at the high school asked the woman to stop twice. She continued, though, prompting him to tell her to “please leave at this point.” Arbabi called law enforcement dispatchers after the woman declined to leave. She then left, he said.

Arabi described the woman’s words as “sly comments that were made under her breath.”

Arabi disputed the idea that the woman was yelling, as described by the police. He said there was “nothing belligerent happening” and the person did not yell, to his knowledge.